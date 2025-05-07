In a dramatic escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, Indian forces launched missile strikes early Wednesday on several cities in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 26 people and injuring dozens more.

The attacks, which India claims were aimed at "militant" infrastructure linked to the deadly April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, have sparked a sharp condemnation from Pakistan, with its leaders labeling the strikes as an "act of war."

The missile barrage hit cities including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, Muzaffarabad and Kotli, leaving destruction in its wake. Pakistani officials reported that at least 26 civilians, including women and children, lost their lives in the strikes, while 46 others were wounded.

As cross-border artillery exchanges continued along the Line of Control (LoC), the disputed boundary dividing Indian and Pakistani territories in Kashmir, at least seven more people were killed on the Indian side.

Security personnel cordon-off a street as local residents evacuate their homes near the site of a strike in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, May 7, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Indian government, in a statement, confirmed the missile attacks, saying they were a direct response to the deadly assault in Pahalgam, which took place nearly two weeks earlier. India has repeatedly blamed Pakistan for having cross-border links to the group responsible for the attack, which killed 26 Indian nationals. However, Pakistan has vehemently denied these accusations, and the two nations continue to lock horns over the nature of the violence in the region.

In response to India's aggressive move, Pakistan claimed to have shot down five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale jets, a MiG-29 and an SU-30, as part of retaliatory airstrikes. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the downing of the jets, which fell onto villages in Indian-administered Kashmir and in northern Punjab state, adding a new layer of urgency to the already volatile situation.

India has yet to officially respond to Pakistan's claims regarding the downed aircraft. However, Indian officials have maintained that their missile strikes were necessary to preempt further cross-border attacks, asserting their "right to respond" and deter any future violence.

The aerial bombardment and artillery fire continue to devastate the region, and Pakistan has been quick to summon the Indian charge d’affaires to Islamabad to protest the attack. In a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, it described India’s actions as a "clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty" and a breach of international law, calling on the global community to hold India accountable for its aggressive stance.

“India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan's sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the U.N. Charter, international law and established norms governing inter-state relations,” the ministry stated. Pakistan also emphasized its commitment to peace but warned that it would not tolerate any further violations of its territorial integrity.

After the attack, an emergency meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, was held. The committee strongly condemned India’s missile strikes and authorized the Pakistani armed forces to take corresponding actions. The NSC statement condemned India’s “reckless behavior” and accused it of targeting civilians, including mosques and vital infrastructure, with “grave consequences” for regional peace and stability.

“The strike endangered the lives of thousands of commercial airline passengers flying over the region,” the statement added, referencing the proximity of the attacks to international airspace. Pakistan also renewed its offer for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam attack, which India has rejected.

In the wake of the escalation, the United States has urged both countries to de-escalate and seek a peaceful resolution. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reached out to the national security advisers of both nations, calling on them to engage in dialogue and avoid further violence. "I am monitoring the situation closely. I echo President (Donald) Trump’s comments that this must end quickly," Rubio said in a statement.

The military confrontation has had immediate effects on civilian life, with several northern Indian airports closing temporarily in response to the heightened security threat. The airports in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, were shut down, causing significant disruptions to air travel across the region.

A Kashmiri family sits along the banks of Dal Lake as an Indian paramilitary personnel patrols in Srinagar, India-administrated Kashmir, May 7, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Both India and Pakistan, having fought multiple wars over the Kashmir region since 1947, are heavily armed, and the latest exchange of fire marks the most significant military confrontation in recent years.

The Kashmir dispute, one of the oldest on the agenda of the U.N. Security Council, erupted between India and Pakistan in 1947. The Security Council called for a referendum to decide the region's fate in 1948. While India says the decision to support accession to India taken in elections held in territories controlled by an administration that is backed by New Delhi made a referendum unnecessary, the U.N. and Pakistan say a referendum needs to take into account the views of voters throughout the former princely state.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, New Delhi and Islamabad have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965 and 1971 – two of them over Kashmir.

The international community has long been concerned about the possibility of a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. The current crisis has only heightened fears of a broader conflict, as both sides remain deeply entrenched in their positions.