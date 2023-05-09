Pakistan arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday on multiple corruption charges, in a move likely to further increase the political turmoil in the nation.

"Imran Khan has been arrested and our workers are being subjected to torture," Khan's close aide and former information minister, Fawad Chaudhry, said.

Khan's supporters clashed with riot police as he was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC), where he was supposed to appear in connection with a bail application.

"Khan has been arrested in one of the many corruption charges he faces," a security official told dpa.

Khan, who came to power after a disputed election in 2018, was removed by parliament in April last through a no-confidence vote and has since faced a slew of legal challenges.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking confirmation of the report.