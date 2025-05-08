Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Türkiye’s diplomatic support amid rising tensions in South Asia.

In a phone call between the two leaders, Sharif thanked Erdoğan and the Turkish people for their solidarity, especially in the wake of Indian strikes that killed at least 31 people in Pakistan.

He shared details about the current military situation on the ground and acknowledged Türkiye’s role in pushing for peace and deescalation in the region.

“Pakistan is grateful for Türkiye’s efforts to reduce tensions and maintain peace in South Asia,” Sharif said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, following the conversation.

According to a readout from Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, the two leaders discussed the growing friction between Pakistan and India.

Erdoğan was briefed on the recent cross-border violence, which Pakistani officials say was sparked by an armed attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir on April 22.

The Turkish president emphasized Ankara’s support for Islamabad’s measured and restrained response to the incident.

Erdoğan also backed Pakistan’s call for an international investigation into the attack, endorsing it as a fair and constructive step toward transparency and accountability.

Türkiye said it stands ready to play a role in easing tensions, including facilitating diplomatic dialogue.

Erdoğan assured Sharif that Ankara would remain in contact with all parties to help prevent the situation from escalating further.

The flare-up in Kashmir, a region long contested by both India and Pakistan, has raised fears of a wider military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.