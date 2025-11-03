Pakistan’s military denied claims by Kabul on Monday that it had granted the United States permission to launch attacks on Afghanistan from its territory, saying no such agreement exists, according to Geo News.

"This allegation is false," Pakistani army spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told a select group of journalists, adding that Pakistan has not allowed the U.S. to launch attacks on Afghanistan from its soil.

Islamabad and Washington "have no such agreement which allows the latter to attack Afghanistan,” said Sharif, according to the broadcaster.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the interim administration in Afghanistan, had claimed in an interview to Tolo News on Sunday that the "American drones are indeed operating in Afghanistan’s skies; they pass through Pakistani airspace and violate our airspace.”

He added Kabul had asked Islamabad to ensure its land and airspace are not used against Afghanistan.

The Pakistani military spokesman said 112 foreign fighters were killed over the past three to four months.

Tensions flared earlier this month after explosions were heard in Kabul, and Afghanistan's Taliban government accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in the capital and bombing a market in the country’s east.