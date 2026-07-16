Pakistan said Thursday it would urge the United States and Iran to end hostilities and resume talks under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) it helped broker last month.

"While the implementation of the MoU faces challenges, Pakistan will continue to encourage all sides to end violence and resume technical-level talks in accordance with the MoU," Tahir Andrabi, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson, told reporters in Islamabad.

"We express the hope for an early normalization of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and underscore the importance of ensuring the continued safety, security and freedom of maritime navigation," Andrabi said.

The United States struck Iran this week, drawing retaliatory Iranian attacks on U.S. interests in the Gulf as the nations battle over the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

That fighting sent global oil prices soaring and led to concerns about inflation spikes even in nations far from the conflict.

The key oil and gas artery, which Iran insists it controls, is central to the rekindled fighting, now in its sixth day despite a preliminary deal in June aimed at ending the war.

"Pakistan recognizes the urgent need to address the impact of the current situation on global energy supplies and other economic sectors, including trade and food security," Andrabi said.