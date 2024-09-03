Russian President Vladimir Putin disregarded an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant as he began a state visit to Mongolia Tuesday.

He met with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in the capital Ulaanbaatar, marking his first visit to a member of the ICC since the court issued the arrest warrant last year.

The Hague-based ICC wants the Russian leader for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children since his troops invaded the country in 2022.

Earlier Monday night, Putin was welcomed by an honor guard, signaling the start of a high-profile visit that many view as a show of defiance against the ICC, Ukraine and the West.

The two leaders met in Ulaanbaatar's Genghis Khan Square, where a military band played both nations' anthems and Mongolian soldiers in traditional attire, some on horseback, stood in formation.

The visit has sparked outrage in Ukraine, which has accused Mongolia of "sharing responsibility" for Putin's alleged "war crimes" after the Mongolian authorities did not detain him upon arrival.

Kyiv had urged Mongolia to execute the arrest warrant, with the ICC reiterating last week that all its member states have an "obligation" to detain individuals sought by the court. However, in practice, there is little recourse if Mongolia does not comply.

Mongolia, a vibrant democracy situated between the authoritarian giants of Russia and China, has historically maintained close cultural and economic ties with Moscow.

During the Soviet era, Mongolia was under significant Soviet influence and since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, the country has sought to maintain friendly relations with both Russia and China. Mongolia has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has abstained from voting on related resolutions at the United Nations.

Despite the international pressure, the Kremlin stated last week that it was not concerned about the possibility of Putin being arrested during the visit. Genghis Khan Square was adorned with large Mongolian and Russian flags for Putin's first visit to the country in five years.

However, not all were welcoming. A small protest occurred the day before Putin's arrival, with demonstrators holding signs demanding, "Get war criminal Putin out of here."

Another protest planned for Tuesday was thwarted by tight security, forcing demonstrators to gather a block away from the Monument for the Politically Repressed, which commemorates those who suffered under Mongolia's Soviet-backed communist regime.

Putin's visit coincides with the 85th anniversary of a significant military victory against Imperial Japan by Mongolian and Soviet forces.

In an interview with the Mongolian newspaper Unuudur before his visit, Putin highlighted several "promising economic and industrial projects" between the two nations, including the construction of the Trans-Mongolian gas pipeline linking China and Russia. He also expressed interest in pursuing a trilateral summit with Mongolian and Chinese leaders.

Mongolia's government has remained silent on the calls to arrest Putin though a spokesperson for President Khurelsukh denied reports on social media that the ICC had sent a letter requesting Mongolia to execute the warrant during Putin's visit. Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.

Amnesty International issued a warning Monday, stating that Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin could further undermine the ICC's legitimacy and embolden Putin, who has been in power for nearly a quarter of a century.

"President Putin is a fugitive from justice," said Altantuya Batdorj, executive director of Amnesty International Mongolia, in a statement.

"Any trip to an ICC member state that does not end in arrest will encourage President Putin's current course of action and must be seen as part of a strategic effort to undermine the ICC's work."