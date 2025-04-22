More than 60,000 Myanmar students will have to retake university entrance exams after their answer papers were burned in a fire caused by last month's earthquake, state media said Tuesday.

The 7.7-magnitude quake killed more than 3,700 people as it flattened buildings across Myanmar's central belt, with the devastation concentrated in the second most populous city of Mandalay.

In the ensuing chaos, a fire broke out at Mandalay University, destroying the papers of 62,954 high school students from northern regions as they were being marked, the military government said at the time.

"The exam answer sheets were destroyed in a fire because of the severe earthquake," state media said Tuesday. "We are going to hold the matriculation examinations again from June 16 to June 21."

Myanmar's matriculation exams are a rite of passage for teenagers, determining the course of their future studies. Around 130,000 students sat the exams nationwide last year, according to state media.

The Mandalay University blaze destroyed more than 375,000 individual papers from students in the regions of Mandalay and Sagaing, both badly hit by the March 28 tremor, as well as Kachin, the military said.

More than 60,000 people are living in tent encampments in the aftermath, according to the United Nations. The military seized power in a 2021 coup, ending a brief period of democratic reform and igniting a many-sided civil war.

The earthquake has compounded their problems. UNICEF estimates 2.7 million children are living in areas worst hit by the jolt, which saw the ground shift up to 6 meters (20 feet), according to NASA analysis.