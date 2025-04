Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to stand trial Monday for insurrection over his brief declaration of martial law in December, a move that sparked political chaos in the country.

Yoon sought to impose military rule on the country when he ordered the suspension of political activity and media censorship on Dec. 3. The decree lasted just six hours before opposition lawmakers voted it down.

The disastrous attempt led to Yoon's impeachment by the National Assembly shortly thereafter, with the Constitutional Court fully stripping him of his presidential duties on April 4.

Although he has lost all presidential privileges, Yoon still faces a criminal trial on insurrection charges, which will kick off Monday.

During a preliminary hearing in February, Yoon's lawyers argued that his detention had been procedurally flawed, an argument accepted by the court, leading to his release 52 days after his arrest.

He was detained in January in a dawn raid after holding out against police and prosecutors for weeks, becoming the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested.

If convicted, Yoon could face life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

On Friday, the 64-year-old former leader vacated the presidential residence and returned to his private home in Seoul, greeting supporters along the way.

"Now, I return to being an ordinary citizen of the Republic of Korea, and I will seek a new path in service of our country and our people," he said in a statement.

With Yoon's removal, South Korea is set to hold a snap election on June 3 to elect his successor. Until then, the country is governed by acting president Han Duck-soo.