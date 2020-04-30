Tajikistan has confirmed its first 15 coronavirus cases, the health ministry of the central Asian nation said Thursday, after weeks of being virus-free, despite sharing borders with China and other countries with infections.
Five cases have been confirmed in the capital, Dushanbe, and 10 in the Sughd province that borders Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the ministry said.
Tajikistan closed its borders last month and took some steps to curb large social gatherings, but has generally been less stringent about social distancing in the absence of confirmed cases.
Almost 11,000 people have been quarantined over the last three months and 8,438 have already been discharged, the government said in a statement Thursday.
The death of a high-ranking prosecutor from respiratory complications this month sparked speculation over the spread of the disease. But the health ministry said the official had died from swine flu and that testing had identified no cases.
Tajikistan's confirmation of coronavirus cases leaves isolated Turkmenistan as the only officially coronavirus-free country in the former Soviet bloc.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.