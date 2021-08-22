Taliban spokesperson Mohammed Naeem denied having any connection with al-Qaida, as he said the terrorist group does not have a presence in Afghanistan.
He added that talks are ongoing with the United States and other countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan after they seized power in Kabul a week ago.
