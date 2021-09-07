Taliban have appointed United Nations-blacklisted veteran Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund as acting prime minister of new de-facto Afghan government and group’s co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar to be deputy PM, the group's spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Previously, Baradar served as the head of his movement's political office, overseeing the signing of the United States withdrawal agreement in 2020.

Mullah Yaqoob, the son of the Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, was named defense minister, while the position of interior minister was given to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the feared Haqqani network who also doubled up as a Taliban deputy.

Shortly after the announcement of the new lineup, Hibatullah Akhundzada, the secretive supreme leader of the Taliban made his first statement since his movement's stunning takeover of Afghanistan, saying that the new government would "work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and sharia law".

Following their 20-year insurgency, the Taliban now face the colossal task of ruling Afghanistan, which is wracked with economic woes and security challenges -- including from the Daesh terrorist group's local chapter.

In what appeared to be a fresh sign that the Taliban are seeking to appease sceptics, Mujahid said the government -- as yet incomplete -- would only have an interim role.

"We will try to take people from other parts of the country," he said.

One analyst told AFP, however, that the new lineup was far removed from the softer brand of rule the movement had pledged.

"It's not at all inclusive, and that's no surprise whatsoever," said Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

"The Taliban had never indicated that any of its cabinet ministers would include anyone other than themselves."

Washington said meanwhile it was in "no rush" to recognize the new government.

"It's really going to be dependent on what steps the Taliban takes," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

"The world will be watching, the United States included."

The Taliban recently declared the war in Afghanistan over after taking control of the presidential palace in Kabul, while Western nations scrambled to evacuate their citizens amid chaos at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport as frantic Afghans searched for a way out.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said, "The Taliban have won with the judgment of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honor, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," after fleeing the country as the militants entered the capital virtually unopposed, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed. The ensuing hours saw hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave Kabul airport.

"Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years," Mohammad Naeem, the spokesperson for the Taliban's political office, told Qatar-based media outlet Al-Jazeera TV. "Thanks to God, the war is over in the country," he said.

It took the Taliban just over a week to seize control of the country after a lightning sweep that ended in Kabul as government forces, trained for two decades and equipped by the United States and others at a cost of billions of dollars, melted away.