The Turkic Council on Friday expressed concern over the escalation of the tensions on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and called for the swift introduction of a cease-fire.

In a written statement, the council extended condolences to the families of victims and wished for prompt recovery for those wounded.

"We express our contentment for the negotiations of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the parties and for the swift introduction of a cease-fire between the sides which opened up the course of de-escalation," it said.

"In the period of the holy month of Ramadan, we need to do our utmost to further unite and put aside our differences. Hence, we firmly believe that existing problems need to be resolved only through diplomatic negotiations and amicable consultations which will fit in the spirit of good neighborly relations between the two countries," the statement added.

At least 41 people died and dozens of properties were burned during clashes between Kyrgyzstan and neighboring Tajikistan. A cease-fire agreed upon by the two countries hangs in the balance after the heaviest fighting along their disputed border since post-Soviet independence broke out.

The council also called on the states to continue exercising caution and to take joint measures to stabilize the situation by refraining from any actions that may lead to further escalation of tension, especially noting the contribution of the Kyrgyz side to the re-establishment of peace.

"The Turkic Council will continue holding a close contact with brotherly Kyrgyzstan, the founding member of the Turkic Council, on the subject matter," it added.