The United States and the European Union condemned Myanmar's junta for handing a 33-year prison sentence to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"The Burma military regime's final sentencing of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is an affront to justice and the rule of law," a State Department spokesperson said, using Myanmar's former name and the veteran leader's title before she was ousted in February 2021.

The EU also condemned the jailing of Suu Kyi after "purely politically motivated" trials by the ruling junta.

"These trials were carried forward with no respect for due legal procedure or necessary judicial guarantees and are a clear attempt to exclude democratically elected leaders from political life," an EU spokesperson said. He also slammed the sentencing of ex-president Win Myint, Suu Kyi's co-accused, to a total of 12 years in prison.