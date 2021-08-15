"Well, this is the sad picture of the consequences of the United States presence,” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov said in a statement early Sunday as the Taliban forces took control of the country, capturing the capital city Kabul.

Despite the Taliban's advance on Kabul, Russia is not planning to evacuate its embassy in the Afghan capital for the time being, the ambassador also said.

"The ambassador and our staff are calmly carrying out their duties."

Western states, meanwhile, are speeding up efforts to bring their own personnel and local Afghan forces to safety from the militants.

The Central Asian republic of Kazakhstan also instructed on Sunday that the protection of its own diplomats should be stepped up.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced earlier that U.S. troops would end their 20-year military intervention in the country by the end of August. NATO has already quietly wrapped up its mission in the country.

The peace talks that started between the warring sides in Qatar last year made little progress and have now stalled as both sides speak of war.