With the beginning of Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, people in different parts of the world filled mosques to perform the traditional Eid prayers and take part in festivities on this very special and holy Islamic day.

Thousands of Muslims in Azerbaijan flocked to mosques to perform Eid prayers. Baku's Turkish Martyrdom Mosque was filled with people. After the prayer, people prayed for the peace and welfare of the country and for the end of the troubles in the Islamic world. The martyrs of the Karabakh War were not forgotten in the prayers.

Thousands of Muslims in Kyrgyzstan performed the Eid-al-Adha prayer in mosques and main squares of big cities.

Eid prayers in the capital Bishkek were held in the square in front of the government building where the Presidential Administration is located.

In Uzbekistan, Eid prayers were held in all mosques and masjids in the country in the early hours of the morning.

While thousands of people flocked to mosques for Eid prayers in the capital Tashkent, Muslims filled the mosque gardens and streets when there was no place left inside the places of worship. Streets and avenues where mosques are located were closed to traffic.

While the peddlers who opened counters around the Minar Mosque in Tashkent almost transformed the area into a marketplace, the citizens bought souvenirs and holiday candy for their children after returning from the Eid prayers.

Muslims in Kazakhstan celebrated Eid-al-Adha with traditional sports and charity events in the courtyards of mosques.

Thousands of Muslims in the country flocked to mosques to perform the Eid prayer.

In the capital Nur-Sultan, Muslims lined up at the Hazrat Sultan Mosque for the Eid prayer.

After the prayer, citizens congratulated each other, then participated in the traditional sports competitions held in the courtyard of the mosque.

Muslims living in the Balkan countries, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo, welcomed the Eid al-Adha with enthusiasm.

Thousands of Muslims living in these countries of the region flocked to mosques in the morning to perform the Eid prayer and celebrated with their loved ones.

The historical Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina, hosted hundreds of Muslims who came to perform the Eid prayer. The streets of Bascarsija in the capital were also filled with people who wanted to perform the Eid prayer.

While the only mosque in Serbia's capital Belgrade, the Bajrakli Mosque, was overflowing with Muslims who wanted to perform the Eid prayer, Muslims flocked to mosques to perform the Eid prayer in the cities of the Sanjak region, where the Bosnian population is densely populated.

In Montenegro, the smallest country in the Balkans, Eid al-Adha was greeted with enthusiasm across the country as Eid prayers were held in mosques throughout the nation including at the Osmanagic Mosque in the capital Podgorica.

Muslims gathered in the mosque of the same name in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, and welcomed the holiday with enthusiasm. After the Eid prayer, the Quran was read and prayers were said.

In North Macedonia, Eid celebrations were held at the Mustafa Pasha Mosque in the capital Skopje, and Turkish, Albanian and Bosnian hymns were sung after the prayers.

The central program of the holiday in Albania was performed in the Skanderbeg Square in the capital Tirana, as per tradition, with the participation of thousands of Muslims. Within the scope of the program, the Quran was read and prayers were made.

In addition to the square, Eid prayers were also held in mosques across the country.

While Muslims flocked to mosques in Kosovo, the central ceremony on the occasion of Eid al-Adha was held at the Sultan Mehmet Mosque in the capital Pristina, also known as the Imperial Mosque built by the Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II in 1461.

In Athens, the capital of Greece, Muslims performed their Eid prayers in the first official mosque opened for worship.

Muslims, who came together in the mosque with a capacity of 350 people, with an area of ​​​​approximately 850 square meters (around 9,149 square feet), experienced the joy of Eid together. After the prayer, fruit juice for the congregation and gifts for the children were distributed.

Eid prayers were also held in masjids in different parts of Athens, where approximately 150,000 Muslims live.

Muslims filled the Martyrdom Mosque in Germany's Berlin and the Central Mosque in Cologne, from the early hours of the morning for the Eid prayer.

The Turkish community living in the northern city of Milan in Italy and the surrounding provinces came together in the morning Eid prayer. Turkish citizens living in the cities of Milan, Venice, Como, Modena and Imperia prayed and celebrated Eid in the mosques of the Turkish-Islamic Union of Religious Affairs (DITIB).

Muslims living in the cities of Rome, Florence and Naples also congregated for Eid prayers.