Two Swedish nationals were shot to death in central Brussels late Monday, Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reported.

The newspaper said it was likely that they were two football fans. The Swedish national soccer team was scheduled to play Belgium at Heysel Stadium later in the evening, some 3 miles (5 kilometers) away.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that two people had been killed in a shooting incident near the center of the Belgian capital but declined to give further details.

Media reports aired amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene and sealed off the immediate neighborhood. She declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting came at a time of increased vigilance linked to the ongoing tensions between Israel and Palestine that have heightened tension in several European nations. At the same time, the Belgian capital has been the scene of increased violence linked to increasing international drug trafficking.