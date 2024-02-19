All countries of the European Union, except for Hungary, called for an "immediate humanitarian pause" in Gaza, as Israel continues to carry out attacks, which killed almost 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said foreign ministers from 26 states had agreed on a statement calling for "an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable cease-fire."

The European Union has struggled for a united response to Israel's ruthless attacks on Gaza following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

The EU countries also reiterated their calls for Israel not to launch an assault on the Gaza city of Rafah, which has become the main shelter zone in the blockaded enclave, which is currently undergoing a humanitarian catastrophe without food, water, shelter and health services.

Borrell said it would be impossible to prevent civilian deaths in Rafah.

"We have to continue putting pressure on Israel to make them understand that there are so many people in the streets of Rafah, it will be impossible to avoid civilian casualties," he said.

"This, certainly, will be against the respect of humanitarian law."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also called on Israel to respect humanitarian law but said that Israel had the "right to self-defense," completely disregarding the fact that Israel has been unlawfully targeting civilians, and civilian infrastructure, including shelters and schools run by the United Nations.

"Over a million people went to the south of Gaza because the IDF told them so. They can't just disappear in the sky."

Soon after the current conflict began on Oct. 7, Israel ordered over 1 million people in the northern Gaza Strip to relocate to the south, regardless of warnings from humanitarian groups that such a large displacement would be a humanitarian disaster.

Hungary is a staunch supporter of Israel and has frequently refused to go along with EU statements seen as critical of the country.

Other EU nations such as Germany have been reluctant until now to call for an "immediate" halt in Israel's operations. The country, which carried out genocide against the Jews, even pledged to support Israel in the Gaza genocide trial at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Over 29,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in the Israel military operation in Gaza, the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory says.

Israel has warned that, unless Hamas frees all hostages, it will push on with its offensive during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, including in Rafah.