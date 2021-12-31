Sweden granted citizenship to at least 27,340 to Syrian migrants in 2021, the country's migration agency said on Friday.
According to a Swedish Migration Agency report, 85,000 people were granted Swedish citizenship during the year.
At least 4,067 Somalis and 3,471 Eritreans also received Swedish citizenship.
A migrant with a residence and work permit in Sweden is entitled to naturalization within five years.
Following the influx of migrants to Europe in 2015, the number of Syrians getting residence and work permits in Sweden increased to around 150,000, the report said.
