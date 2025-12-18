At least three people were killed in Russia's Rostov region Thursday in Ukrainian overnight drone attacks, the regional governor said, despite continuous efforts to stop the war.

An attack caused a fire on a cargo ship in the port of the regional capital, killing two crew members and injuring three, acting regional Gov. Yuri Sliusar said on Telegram. The blaze was later extinguished.

A civilian was also killed and six others injured in the town of Bataysk, near the port facilities, he said.

"Municipal commissions will document all the consequences of the attack," Sliusar said.

Ukraine has been stepping up nightly drone raids deep inside Russian territory, targeting energy infrastructure that Moscow relies on to fund its offensive.

Russian officials say dozens of drones are intercepted each night.

In recent weeks, Kyiv has claimed naval drone attacks on Russian tankers in the Black Sea and strikes on Russian ports, including Novorossiysk, where a major oil terminal was forced to halt operations late in November.

Moscow has responded with regular bombardments of Ukraine's port city of Odesa, hitting transport vessels – including Turkish ships – in recent days.

The attacks prompted Ankara to warn last week that the Black Sea attacks amounted to a "worrying escalation."

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have accelerated in recent weeks following the publication of a U.S. peace plan, but have yet to produce a ceasefire.