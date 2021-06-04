Two Azerbaijani journalists were killed and three people injured when a mine planted by Armenia during its occupation exploded in the Kalbajar district.
The explosion occurred when a bus carrying journalists who were on duty in the recently liberated Kalbajar region crossed over the mine.
Meherrem Ibrahimov, a journalist for the state news agency Azertac, and Sirac Abishov, a cameraperson for Azerbaijan state television AZTV, were killed in the explosion.
The injured people included another AZTV employee.
The Kalbajar region was recently liberated after a nearly three-decade occupation by Armenian forces.
During a 44-day conflict last year, which ended in a truce Nov. 10, 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Karabakh from Armenia's occupation.
The cease-fire is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces withdrew in line with the agreement.
