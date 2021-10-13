At least five people were killed Wednesday in attacks by a man wielding a bow and arrows in the town of Kongsberg of Norway, authorities said.

Norwegian police said they will investigate whether the attack amounted to an act of terrorism. "It's natural to consider whether this was an act of terror," the town's police chief Oyvind Aas told reporters.

He confirmed that the attacks happened over “a large area” of the town of around 28,000 people, about 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) southwest of the capital Oslo. He also said the suspect had appeared to be acting alone and was arrested by the police. A large number of policemen, helicopters, dogs and armed response teams were dispatched to secure the area, Aas said.

Police said on Thursday that the arrested 37-year-old Danish citizen is suspected of killing five people. The police said they were giving information on the man's nationality after rumors swirled on social media about people not linked to the attacks.

The police chief in the community of Kongsberg, near the capital of Oslo, said there was "a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.

“A lot of resources were sent from several places, including Oslo police district, the bomb squad, national police and emergency response teams,” Aas told journalists. “They are securing the various crime scenes. We have many witnesses to interview,” he said, according to The Guardian.

Acting Prime Minister Erna Solberg described the attack as "gruesome” and said it was too early to speculate on a motive. The prime minister-designate, Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is expected to take office Thursday, called the assault "a cruel and brutal act” in comments to Norwegian news agency NTB.

Kongsberg Mayor Kari Anne Sand, speaking to VG newspaper, described the attack as “a tragedy for all those involved." She said the municipality has set up a crisis team in a hotel to help those affected.

Shortly after the attack, Norway’s national police directorate ordered officers across the country to carry firearms. Norwegian police officers normally do not carry firearms but have access to guns and rifles when needed.

Mass killings are rare in Norway. The country's worst peacetime slaughter was on July 22, 2011, when right-wing extremist Anders Breivik set off a bomb in the capital of Oslo, killing eight people.

Then he headed to tiny Utoya Island, where he stalked the mostly teen members of the Labor Party’s youth wing and killed another 69 victims.

Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison, the maximum under Norwegian law, but his term can be extended as long as he’s considered a danger to society.