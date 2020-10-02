The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Friday it had compiled a list of people barred from entering Belarus in retaliation against sanctions imposed by the European Union following President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed reelection.

"In connection with visa sanctions adopted by the EU against a number of Belarusian officials, the Belarusian side from today is introducing a list of reciprocal sanctions," Belarus' foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the list would not be made public.

EU leaders broke a diplomatic deadlock earlier Friday and imposed sanctions on Belarus after hours of summit talks.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Friday criticized new EU sanctions on its ally Belarus, describing the move as a sign of political weakness.

"In general we are very, very negative about the sanctions policy ... this is more a manifestation of weakness than strength," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.