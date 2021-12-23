A 33-year-old man in Belgium was arrested after attempting to get his ninth coronavirus vaccine, having been paid by anti-vaxxers to obtain COVID Safe Tickets for them, local media reported Thursday.

The man was caught in the vaccination center in Fosses-la-Ville trying to receive the vaccine, according to the De Standaard newspaper.

Employees in vaccination centers in the cities of Namur and Charleroi alerted police after they noticed the man had returned for new jabs.

Police disguised as vaccine center stewards made the arrest when he showed up for the new shot.

According to his testimony, he received eight jabs and was paid between €100 - €150 ($113 - $170) each time by anti-vaxxers to use their identity cards to obtain COVID Safe Tickets.

Only those who are vaccinated can attend bars and restaurants in Belgium and many employers demand staff to be vaccinated.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of anti-vaxxers protested in Brussels against coronavirus restrictions.