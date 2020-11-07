Bosnia's Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, the cabinet said in a statement on Saturday.
Tegeltija is in stable health condition with mild symptoms of the coronavirus, the statement added.
Bosnia on Friday reported a record number of 49 deaths from the infection and 28,000 active cases.
