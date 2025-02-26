A Bosnian court on Wednesday sentenced Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader, to one year in prison and barred him from engaging in political activities for six years due to his separatist actions.

The landmark ruling by the court in Sarajevo came after a yearlong trial against Dodik, the president of a Serb-run entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina called Republika Srpska (Serb Republic), on charges that he disobeyed the top international envoy overseeing peace in the Balkan country.

The leader and his lawyers weren't at the court during the sentencing. Dodik has said that he would disobey any conviction and threatened "radical measures" in response, including the eventual secession of the Republika Srpska from the rest of the country.

Dodik was indicted in 2023 for signing laws that suspended rulings by the constitutional court and by international peace envoy Christian Schmidt, whose role was created in 1995 to stop the Balkan country from slipping back into war.

The verdict could trigger a crisis in Bosnia, which suffered a 1992-95 war that left 100,000 people killed and displaced millions. The U.S.-sponsored Dayton Accords ended the war nearly three decades ago and created two regions, Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation.

The two regions were given wide autonomy, but kept some joint institutions, including the army, top judiciary and tax administration. Bosnia also has a rotating three-member presidency made up of Bosniak, Serb and Croat members.

The war erupted when the country's Serbs rebelled against the country's independence from the former Yugoslavia and moved to form a mini-state of their own with the aim of uniting it with neighboring Serbia.

Dodik has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb-run half of Bosnia, which prompted the United States and the United Kingdom to impose sanctions against him and his close allies. Dodik is also accused of corruption and pro-Russia policies.

Before the verdict, Dodik said a ruling against him could "strike a death blow to Bosnia-Herzegovina" and that he would seek to split the country if the ruling goes against him. He warned that the Serb Republic would block the work of Bosnia's central government and withdraw from the state judiciary and joint armed forces.

He was in the Bosnian Serb administrative capital, Banja Luka, where thousands gathered Wednesday in his support.

"They say I am guilty, but now people here will say why I am not guilty," Dodik told the crowd shortly after the verdict was announced. "There is no reason to worry. I have learned to deal with tougher situations. It is important that you are here."

In neighboring Serbia, pro-government media reported that populist President Aleksandar Vucic called an urgent session of the national security council there.

Dodik, who has close ties with Russia, has rejected the indictment as politically motivated. He is unlikely to be sent to prison as, under criminal law, Bosnians can pay a fine instead of facing jail time if the sentence is no more than one year.

He enjoys the full support of Vucic, who can provide shelter to him in Belgrade.

Dodik has two weeks to appeal the ruling, which also states that he cannot rule for six years. It was not clear if he would appeal. Wednesday's ruling will become official when the appeal process is over, legal experts said.

Dodik has repeatedly clashed with top international envoy Schmidt and declared his decisions illegal in Republika Srpska. The Dayton peace agreement envisages that the high representative can impose decisions and change laws in the country.

Dodik, like many Serbs, says Schmidt has no legal authority because his appointment was not endorsed by the United Nations Security Council.

The original indictment came after Dodik signed two laws that Schmidt had revoked, saying they defied Bosnia's constitution and the terms of the peace deal.

One law suspended rulings by Bosnia's constitutional court and the second ended publication of the peace envoy's decrees and laws in the Republika Srpska's official gazette.

Milos Lukic, acting director of the official gazette, was acquitted of the same charges on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had earlier called for a jail term of nearly five years and a 10-year ban on holding public office.