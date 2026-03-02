France, Germany and the United Kingdom said Sunday they are ready to work with U.S. and allies to stop Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

The three countries' leaders were "appalled by the indiscriminate and disproportionate missile attacks launched by Iran against countries in the region, including those who were not involved in initial US and Israeli military operations", said the joint statement.

"We will take steps to defend our interests and those of our allies in the region, potentially through enabling necessary and proportionate defensive action to destroy Iran's capability to fire missiles and drones at their source," it added.

"We have agreed to work together with the US and allies in the region on this matter."

Iran has launched a series of missile and drone strikes on several Gulf countries, saying it is targeting U.S. bases, after being hit by U.S.-Israeli missile strikes from Saturday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced a "large-scale" attack on Sunday, and blasts were heard in Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Manama, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with Israeli rescue services reporting at least nine people killed in the city of Beit Shemesh.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Khamenei's killing a "declaration of war against Muslims" and warned: "Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators and masterminds of this historic crime."

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told U.S. channel ABC News on Sunday: "We are defending ourselves whatever it takes, and we see no limit for ourselves to defend our people, to protect our people."