British police on Wednesday detained a terrorist YPG/PKK sympathizer after he allegedly tried to jump on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's car in front of the parliament.

The man is thought to be among a small group of protesters, who carried symbols of the YPG/PKK in Parliament Square.

According to eyewitnesses, the man jumped on the prime minister's car while Johnson was leaving the House of Commons after Prime Minister's Questions – a weekly session where lawmakers ask the government questions.

A security vehicle hit Johnson's car when it had to brake suddenly due to the incident. There are no reports of injuries, according to Downing Street.

Police surrounded the scene in seconds and detained the man despite resistance from the rest of the terrorist group sympathizers.

He was later taken into the parliament by the police.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Despite the terrorist group largely being banned in Europe, Turkey has complained that European governments still let it operate with impunity.