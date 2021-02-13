Over a quarter of tests analyzed in Denmark have come back positive for the new coronavirus strain first detected in the United Kingdom, according to the Danish health institute SSI.

The B.1.1.7 variant was detected in 28.5% of the samples sequenced by Friday from the first week of February, according to SSI preliminary figures.

A week earlier, the proportion was a provisional 20.3% and only 2.1% at the turn of the year. The figures are constantly being updated and are therefore still subject to change.

The British virus variant was first detected in Denmark in samples taken on Nov. 14.

It is widely agreed that this coronavirus mutation is more contagious than others, the SSI says.

Concerns about variants are also the main reason why strict lockdown measures continue to be in place in Denmark despite declining COVID-19 infection numbers.

To date, the British variant has been detected in 1,859 people in Denmark. It has been detected in 5.4% of the samples sequenced to date. The SSI estimates that B.1.1.7 will likely be the dominant viral variant later in February.