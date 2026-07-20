Andy Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester and new leader of the Labour Party, became Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade Monday after a meeting with King Charles III.

Burnham returned to Parliament in June by winning a risky special election and was sworn in as a member on July 12, hours after the unpopular Starmer announced his resignation to end a tenure of just two years in office.

Earlier, Starmer traveled the mile from Downing Street to Buckingham Palace to formally tell King Charles III that he is resigning and Charles accepted the resignation, Buckingham Palace said.

The 56-year-old Burnham then arrived at the palace, where Charles asked him to form a government. That is when he officially became prime minister, a moment known as "kissing hands."