The United Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 118 Sunday, bringing the total to 36,793, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.
Some pupils will return to primary school on June 1 as the government seeks to loosen lockdown measures imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Johnson added.
"So we said we would begin (with) early years reception, year one and year six... and today, I announce it is our intention to go ahead with that as planned, on June, 1."
Johnson also said that he was standing by senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who is under pressure to resign over a journey he made during the coronavirus lockdown.
"I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally," he told a news conference.
