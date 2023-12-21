A gunman killed and injured several people at a university campus in Czechia's capital Prague on Thursday, police said.

The shooter was eliminated, according to poolice.

"The gunman was eliminated!!! The building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of wounded people on the scene," police said on X, formerly Twitter.

An email to staff at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, seen by Reuters, had said a shooter was in one of its buildings and had told staff to "stay put".

"Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights," the email said.