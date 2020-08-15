Denmark will make the wearing of facemasks mandatory on public transport across the country from August 22 to try to contain the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Saturday.
He called on Danes not to let down their guard and to respect social distancing and hygiene rules.
Danish authorities currently recommend masks on public transport during peak times, while they are obligatory in six areas including the country's second city of Aarhus, where the outbreak of the virus is greater.
"We have witnessed a rise in the number of people infected in Denmark, with several local clusters," said Tyra Grove Krause, an official from the country's infectious diseases control authority.
"Some (outbreaks) are under control and others are about to be."
Denmark has registered a total of 15,859 cases of COVID-19 with 621 deaths.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.