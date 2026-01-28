Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on ⁠Wednesday the United States and Europe ​must stick together ‍as they share concerns over Arctic security.

"The world ‌order as ‍we know it that we have been fighting for 80 years is over and I don't think it will return," Frederiksen told a conference in Paris.

"The best way forward for the U.S, Europe ⁠is to stick together... We will try to find a way forward with U.S. We share concerns on Arctic security. Russia does not want peace with Europe," ‌she added.

Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen are slated to ​meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee ‍palace in Paris later in the ‍day ​as ‍they seek to shore ⁠up support over ‍U.S. President Donald Trump's push to take over the Arctic island that has been Danish ⁠territory for ‌centuries.