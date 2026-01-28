Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday the United States and Europe must stick together as they share concerns over Arctic security.
"The world order as we know it that we have been fighting for 80 years is over and I don't think it will return," Frederiksen told a conference in Paris.
"The best way forward for the U.S, Europe is to stick together... We will try to find a way forward with U.S. We share concerns on Arctic security. Russia does not want peace with Europe," she added.
Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen are slated to meet French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee palace in Paris later in the day as they seek to shore up support over U.S. President Donald Trump's push to take over the Arctic island that has been Danish territory for centuries.