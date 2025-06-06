The European Union threw its support behind the International Criminal Court on Friday after the United States imposed sanctions on four ICC judges – a move condemned by EU leaders as a threat to global justice.

Slovenia said it would push Brussels to ensure the U.S. sanctions have no legal effect within Europe.

“The ICC holds perpetrators of the world’s gravest crimes to account and gives victims a voice. It must be free to act without pressure,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X.

European Council President Antonio Costa called the court “a cornerstone of international justice” and stressed the need to defend its independence and integrity.

The Biden administration’s sanctions came in retaliation for the court’s issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and its earlier decision to investigate alleged war crimes by U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

The U.S. order names Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini-Gansou of Benin, and Beti Hohler of Slovenia.

The U.S. sanctions place the judges on a list of specially designated individuals. Any U.S. assets they hold will be frozen, and they will be flagged by an automated screening service used not only by American banks but by financial institutions globally, making it extremely difficult for them to hold or open bank accounts or transfer money.

Former President Donald Trump’s initial order announcing sanctions on the ICC also stated that U.S. citizens who provide services benefiting sanctioned individuals could face civil or criminal penalties.

Slovenia urged the EU to invoke its “blocking statute,” which allows Brussels to prohibit European companies from complying with U.S. sanctions that the EU deems unlawful. The regulation has previously been used to shield European trade with Cuba and Iran.

“Due to the inclusion of a citizen of an EU member state on the sanctions list, Slovenia will propose the immediate activation of the blocking act,” Slovenia’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X late Thursday.

ICC President Judge Tomoko Akane had already urged the EU in March to bring the ICC under the scope of the blocking statute.

The new sanctions come at a difficult time for the ICC, which is still reeling from earlier U.S. measures against its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, who temporarily stepped aside last month amid a United Nations investigation into alleged sexual misconduct.

The court’s governing body, which represents its 125 member states, on Friday condemned the U.S. government’s actions.

“These are regrettable attempts to impede the court and its personnel in the exercise of their independent judicial functions,” the presidency of the Assembly of States Parties said.