European Council President Antonio Costa on Friday warned that Israel’s plan to completely occupy Gaza City “must have consequences” for EU-Israel relations, as condemnation poured in from across Europe over the move, which critics say will worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave.

“I strongly urge the Israeli government to reconsider its decision,” Costa, who chairs the body representing the bloc’s 27 member states, wrote on X. “The situation in Gaza remains dramatic, and the decision by the Israeli government will only further worsen it.”

Leaders from multiple European countries said the plan risks violating international law and intensifying Gaza’s suffering.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Israel to “reconsider immediately,” warning that escalating the offensive “will only bring more bloodshed” and will not help end the conflict or secure the release of hostages.

“The Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately,” Starmer said in a statement from Downing Street.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares also condemned the decision on X, saying it would “only cause further destruction and suffering.” A lasting peace, he added, can only come through a two-state solution, which includes a realistic and viable State of Palestine.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney called the plan “completely and utterly unacceptable,” urging the international community to act to stop Israel and secure a cease-fire.

“It will create even more human suffering for the Palestinian people and further escalate the conflict,” Swinney wrote on X.

Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said any attempt to annex or alter Gaza’s territory would breach international law. “I have previously reiterated that any attempt to annex, change or reduce the territory of Gaza would violate international law,” she told Swedish broadcaster SVT.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said the plan contradicts the International Court of Justice’s ruling that Israel must end its occupation “as soon as possible.” He warned the escalation would bring “more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction and atrocity crimes.”

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp condemned the plan, warning it would worsen the humanitarian crisis and obstruct efforts to free hostages. “The plan of the Netanyahu government to intensify Israeli operations in Gaza is a wrong move... Gaza belongs to the Palestinians,” he wrote on X.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot summoned Israel’s ambassador to protest plans to occupy Gaza City and expand settlements. “All these cumulative acts, likely to potentially wipe Palestine off the map, are unacceptable and contrary to international law, United Nations resolutions, and the decisions of the International Court of Justice,” he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also urged Israel to reconsider, calling for an immediate cease-fire and unhindered humanitarian access. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Israel should “immediately reverse” its decision, warning it would deepen civilian suffering in the blockaded territory.

Israel’s genocidal attacks in Gaza have been ongoing since October 2023, with brief pauses during two cease-fires. On Thursday, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved five principles for concluding the war: dismantling Hamas, securing the return of hostages, demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, ensuring Israeli security control over the area, and establishing a civilian government not led by Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

The new operation, expected to last at least six months, comes amid growing outrage over Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, where more than 61,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023. The enclave is also facing widespread famine due to Israel's blockade.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.