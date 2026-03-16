The European Union has no intention of becoming directly involved in military action against Iran, the bloc’s top diplomat said Monday, warning that Europe has no appetite for an open-ended conflict as tensions rise in the Middle East.

Speaking after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels, Kaja Kallas underscored that while the bloc is working to strengthen maritime security, there is little support among member states for expanding military mandates in the region.

"We have the operation Aspides in the Red Sea," Kallas said, referring to the EU's naval mission. "The discussion on whether we are extending this mandate to cover the Strait of Hormuz, to go north from the Muscat line, there was no appetite from the member states to do that."

"Nobody wants to go actively in this war. And of course, everybody is concerned what will be the outcome," she added, noting that the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding freedom of navigation and intensifying diplomatic outreach to stabilize the situation.

"This is not Europe's war, but Europe's interests are directly at stake," she said, emphasizing that the bloc's priority is the protection of its citizens as the conflict expands.

Around 20% of global oil and gas supplies transit through the Strait of Hormuz, she noted, alongside key goods such as fertilizers. "If we don't have fertilizers now this year, we will have a famine next year," she cautioned, highlighting risks for regions including Asia and Africa.

Turning to the broader Middle East, Kallas warned that the humanitarian and political situation in Gaza and the West Bank is "moving in the wrong direction," with progress on a peace plan stalled.

She also highlighted concerns over violence in the West Bank and the lack of accountability for extremist settlers, noting that most EU countries support sanctions, though one member state continues to block the move.

Regarding Lebanon, Kallas said civilians are bearing the brunt of escalating violence. "Israel's heavy-handed response has caused mass displacement and ground invasion will further deteriorate the situation," she warned.

Despite mounting tensions in the Middle East, Kallas stressed that Ukraine remains Europe's "top security priority," arguing that Moscow could benefit from rising energy prices and diverted military resources.

The EU will maintain sanctions on Russia, she said, even after the U.S. moved to ease restrictions on Russian oil.

"If we want this war to end, Moscow must have less money for the war, not more," Kallas said.