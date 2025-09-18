Fifty-two European lawmakers from 15 countries urged the European Broadcasting Union on Thursday to ban Israel from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest over its genocidal war on Gaza.

In a letter to the European Broadcasting Union, the lawmakers argued that Israel should face the same treatment as Russia, which was banned from the competition in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine. The initiative was spearheaded by left-leaning parties in the European Parliament.

The letter also referenced ongoing investigations by the International Criminal Court into alleged war crimes and genocide by Israel, arguing that its participation in the contest would undermine European values and serve to normalize atrocities.

The call comes after several countries – Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain – said they would not take part in Eurovision if Israel is allowed to compete.