European Union leaders who gathered for a summit in Brussels on Thursday called for "humanitarian corridors and pauses" but failed to urge an immediate cease-fire as Israel indiscriminately attacks civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza, which destroyed half of the city and killed more than 7,000 people, most of whom are women and children

The European Union has struggled for both unity and influence in the face of the crisis that has engulfed the Middle East since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

The surge in bloodshed has stretched Europe's attention at a time of rising doubts about the West's ability to keep supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

After five hours of talks, the leaders called for "continued, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need through all necessary measures including humanitarian corridors and pauses for humanitarian needs."

They said the EU "will work closely with partners in the region to protect civilians, provide assistance and facilitate access to food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter."

The 27-nation bloc has long been split between more pro-Palestinian members such as Ireland and Spain, and staunch backers of Israel including Germany and Austria.

There has been strong condemnation of the Hamas attack, which Israel says killed at least 1,400 people and resulted in more than 220 people being taken hostage.

But there was less consensus on urging any halt to Israel's disproportionate bombardment of Gaza, which the Hamas-run health ministry says has killed more than 7,000 people.

The EU's call fell short of the demands from the United Nations for a "cease-fire," despite a last-ditch push from Spain to toughen the language.

European Council President Charles Michel said it is important to "demonstrate again that the EU is united to defend its principles, to defend its values."

Reiterating support for Israel's "right to defend itself in line with the international law," Michel condemned Hamas for attacking Israel Oct. 7. He failed to condemn Israel for its blatant violations of international law, which has been documented by U.N. officials, including Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and prominent global rights organizations.

"Civilians must be protected, always and everywhere," said Michel, as Israel continues to attack hospitals, churches, refugee camps, schools and more, leaving civilians with nowhere safe to seek refuge.

He noted that leaders will also discuss Russia's frozen assets and how to mobilize funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

He posted Wednesday on X that the meeting comes at "a time of great global instability," referring to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"These developments require our immediate attention, without distracting us from our continued support to Ukraine," he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said they are meeting today "in times of great upheaval."

She noted the war in Ukraine, developments in the Middle East and the migration issue and said: "With all these challenges, the European Union needs to react and act united and resolute."

Von der Leyen said they are providing "crucial humanitarian aid" to civilians in Gaza, as well as providing Ukraine with the support it needs to resist "a steadfast manner."

"We're working very hard with the member states to manage migration," she said, adding "all this needs funding."

"And this is the reason why I've proposed a revision of the EU budget to be able to fund these very important tasks," she added.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said EU leaders will send a clear signal of support to Israel in its so-called "self-defense" efforts.

"It also important that we allow for humanitarian help to enter (Gaza)", Scholz said in remarks to the press ahead of the meeting, adding that the civilian population of Gaza "also are victims of Hamas."

The conflict in Gaza began when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood — a multi-pronged surprise attack on Oct. 7 that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 8,500 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 7,028 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine, and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.