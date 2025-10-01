EU leaders will gather in Copenhagen on Wednesday for informal talks centered on defense and Russia's war in Ukraine, following recent airspace incursions and drone sightings that have heightened security concerns.

Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening the EU's shared defense capacities, supporting Eastern European countries bordering Russia and providing further aid to war-torn Ukraine.

The previously planned gathering comes after the Danish government called repeated drone sightings that heavily disrupted Danish air traffic a "hybrid attack."

Earlier in September, three Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace after a large number of Russian drones penetrated Polish airspace.

European Council President Antonio Costa, in an invitation letter to EU leaders, described the incidents as "a stark reminder that we must accelerate and deepen our efforts."

Proposals on the table include a so-called "drone wall" to improve EU air defense and lending Kyiv billions of euros in Russian assets frozen in the bloc.

Leaders are also expected to discuss Ukraine's EU accession ambitions.

The EU faces pressure to act swiftly, particularly after Washington's commitment to support Ukraine and reinforce Europe's security architecture has appeared uncertain under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Wednesday's discussions are to be followed up by a two-day summit of EU leaders in Brussels at the end of the month.

On Thursday, dozens of European leaders are expected in Copenhagen to attend a summit of the so-called European Political Community, a forum that aims to promote political dialogue and cooperation beyond the EU's 27 members.