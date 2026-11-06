Russia cannot dictate Europe's security future, and any agreement to end the war in Ukraine must involve the European Union, the bloc's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Friday, insisting that Kyiv be fully integrated into Europe's security framework.

Speaking in Warsaw alongside Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Kallas stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had no authority to veto decisions concerning European security.

She said Ukraine's integration into existing European security structures was essential, pointing to the roles played by NATO and the EU in maintaining regional stability.

"We already have European security architecture in place. NATO and the European Union both have their respective roles. We must make sure Ukraine is integrated into this architecture," Kallas said.

Her remarks followed an informal meeting of foreign ministers from Baltic Sea states, where discussions focused on regional security and efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Kallas acknowledged that the timing and terms of a potential peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv remained uncertain but emphasized that Brussels could not be excluded from the process.

"We cannot say how and when Ukraine and Russia will strike a peace deal," she said. "Any agreement in order to be implemented will require the European Union to be part of it."

The EU's top diplomat also called for an end to Russian sabotage activities targeting Europe, underscoring broader security concerns as diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict continue.

Her comments reinforced the bloc's position that Europe's security arrangements and Ukraine's future cannot be determined by Moscow alone.