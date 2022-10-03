The European Union has realized how dangerous Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is regarding the rule of law, in face of the ongoing surveillance scandal, the country's main opposition party said Monday.

Citing a letter sent by the EU Parliament’s special committee against illegal surveillance (PEGA) to the bloc’s police agency Europol, Nassos Iliopoulos, spokesperson of the opposition SYRIZA-PS, said in a video statement that the letter once again shows Athens’ reluctance to clarify the illegal wiretapping. scandal.

"We’re only at the beginning of the revelations and (Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis should know the wiretapping scandal isn’t over,” he said.

"Of course, he does everything to cover it up by insulting (legal and institutional) procedures and breaking laws,” said Iliopoulos, but added that these efforts will fail.

Wiretapping scandal

This August, Mitsotakis acknowledged that opposition PASOK party leader Nikos Androulakis was wiretapped by Greece’s intel agency but denied knowledge of the operation.

The scandal emerged when intel agency EYP head Panagiotis Kontoleon, who later resigned, told a parliamentary committee that his agency had been spying on a financial journalist.

A parliamentary probe was launched after Androulakis complained to top prosecutors about an attempt to hack his cellphone using Predator software.

Opposition parties blame Mitsotakis for the scandal and have called for his government to hold snap elections, something he refuses.

The European Commission and European Parliament are closely monitoring developments related to the scandal.