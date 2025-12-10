The European Union’s enlargement commissioner said Wednesday she is confident Hungary will not block Ukraine’s accession, calling the country’s eventual EU membership “inevitable”.

"I'm not worried," Commissioner Marta Kos told reporters while visiting a thermal power plant in Western Ukraine that was badly damaged by Russia's campaign against civilian infrastructure. "I would be worried if there were real concerns."

"On EU membership of Ukraine - which is inevitable - I see this as a political anchor of security guarantees," she said, noting that "There has never been a war on the territory of the European Union."

Ukraine hopes to join the bloc by the end of the decade and remains frustrated that its path to NATO membership looks uncertain.

Kyiv applied for EU membership in 2022 shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion. Now, Commissioner Kos is convening an informal meeting of European affairs ministers Thursday to prepare for the next stage of accession talks.

Kos hinted that the process could move even faster, saying "The quicker the reforms which are needed will be done, the quicker the process can be."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has opposed launching membership talks while the war continues. Yet, Kos dismissed his objections saying "We do not need Orbán to do the reforms which are necessary for Ukraine to become a member of the EU."

The Slovenian diplomat toured the heavily damaged power plant, where heavy machinery was blackened, control panels melted and a giant hole gaped in the roof of one of the main buildings.

Andrii, a turbine operator on duty during a recent attack, described the chaos that followed.

"The first thing you feel is a huge rush of adrenaline. There's heavy smoke, loud noise, pressure - you can't hear your colleagues," he said. "Damaged equipment means escaping steam and high-temperature feedwater. At first it's very difficult to orient yourself in the smoke."

Company officials asked that the plant's location and the full names of employees not be published for security reasons.

The thermal power plant is one of six operated by private utility DTEK that have sustained major damage from relentless Russian drone and missile attacks in recent weeks.

Kos praised the resilience of power workers and Ukrainians in general.

"There is no other more resistant nation in the world which I know than the Ukrainians," she said, recalling Russian President Vladimir Putin's expectation of a quick victory. "Putin said it would take one week. But here we are and it's been nearly four years, so you are already the winners."