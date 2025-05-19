The European Union and Britain struck a preliminary deal ahead of Monday’s EU-U.K. summit covering defense cooperation, fisheries, and youth mobility, potentially opening the door for British companies to join major EU defense projects, according to EU officials.

Representatives of EU governments in Brussels received a text of a Common Understanding between Britain and the EU and the document is now being approved by all 27 EU governments, the officials said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will meet later Monday in London.

"There is an agreement ... on the different texts and parallel aspects of the EU-U.K. Summit," one EU diplomat said.

"From my understanding, all member states seem to be happy with what's put on the table as the summit is about to start. There is now an ongoing written procedure to have the formal agreement of all member states but it shouldn’t cause any problem," the diplomat said.

Britain is poised to agree on Monday the most significant reset of ties with the European Union since Brexit, seeking closer collaboration on trade and defense to help grow the economy and boost security on the continent.

"With the positive signs coming from the negotiators in London in the last days and hours, the scene is now all set for a very successful and constructive reset of the relationship, that both the EU and U.K. will benefit from," the diplomat said.