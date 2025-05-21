EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Wednesday called on Israel to investigate an incident where Israeli troops opened fire near diplomats visiting Jenin in the West Bank.

Kallas had been informed of the incident "where Israeli defence forces shot warning shots, but still shots, at a group of diplomats approaching the refugee camp within the visit organized by the Palestinian Authority," she said.

"We definitely call on Israel to investigate this incident and also hold those accountable who are responsible for this," Kallas told journalists.

"Any threats on diplomats' lives are unacceptable," she said.

Kallas stressed that Israel was obliged "to guarantee the security of all foreign diplomats" under an international convention.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said he was "shocked to learn that the Israeli army today opened fire on around 20 diplomats, including a Belgian colleague."

"Fortunately, he is all right," Prévot added.

"These diplomats were on an official visit to Jenin, which had been coordinated with the Israeli army, in a convoy of around 20 clearly identifiable vehicles. Belgium is asking Israel for a convincing explanation."

The Spanish Foreign Ministry said a Spaniard was among the group of diplomats, who was unhurt.

"We are in contact with other affected countries to jointly coordinate a response to what happened, which we strongly condemn," it said in a statement.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X that Israel's ambassador to Rome would be summoned to explain.

Footage on Israeli television showed individuals running to vehicles with diplomatic license plates as shots were heard in the distance.

The Palestinian Authority's Foreign Ministry said "the delegation was undertaking an official mission to observe and assess the humanitarian situation and document the ongoing violations perpetrated by" Israel. The ministry called the Israeli military's actions a violation of international law.

The Israeli military has killed dozens of Palestinians and destroyed many homes in the West Bank since it launched an operation in January in the city of Jenin to root out militants.