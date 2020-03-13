The World Health Organization warned Friday that Europe was now the "epicenter" of the global coronavirus pandemic and reporting more daily cases than China did at the height of its outbreak.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that "more cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic.”

He noted that “5,000 people have lost their lives, a tragic milestone.”

He also said Europe now has "more reported virus cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China."

Over 135,000 people have been infected worldwide, the most in China, where over 3,000 patients have died and over 62,000 have already recovered.