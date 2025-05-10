The leaders of Britain, Germany, France, and Poland arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a show of unity a day after Russia's Vladimir Putin hosted his allies at a Victory Day parade in Red Square.

The summit will discuss a U.S. and European proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russian war in Ukraine that if refused by Moscow would see them jointly impose new sanctions, a French diplomatic source said, adding that the step had not been finalized.

The visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is the first time the leaders of the four countries have travelled together to Ukraine.

"Alongside the U.S., we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace," the four leaders said in a joint statement.

As their train pulled into Kyiv, the screen on the platform announced the arrival of the "Bravery Express".

Zelenskyy accompanied them as they paid their respects at a memorial in central Kyiv to honor Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war.

The visit comes at an unpredictable diplomatic moment in Russia's more than three-year-long war against Ukraine. U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid peace after tearing up the policies of his predecessor since entering the White House in January.

After engaging directly with Russian officials, clashing publicly with Zelenskyy and briefly cutting vital military aid to Ukraine, the Trump administration has patched up ties with Kyiv and signed an arduously-negotiated mineral resources deal.

There has also been a palpable shift in tone from Trump, who has signaled growing frustration with what Washington views as Putin's foot-dragging over a ceasefire.

Trump has threatened to step up sanctions against Russia, but he has also said he could abandon the peace effort if there is no breakthrough.

He called on Thursday for a 30-day ceasefire and Zelenskyy said he would be ready to implement it immediately. The European Union has joined the call for a 30-day ceasefire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Friday that Russia supported the implementation of a 30-day ceasefire, but only with due consideration of "nuances".

In remarks to ABC that were aired on Saturday, Peskov suggested that Western military assistance for Ukraine would have to stop in order for a temporary ceasefire to happen. "Otherwise it will be an advantage for Ukraine," he said.

Western military aid has been vital for Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Putin hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders at a Red Square military parade on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, sending a defiant message that he is not isolated

On the same day, European ministers voiced support for a special tribunal to prosecute the Russian president and his officials for crimes of aggression, showing support for Zelenskyy who on Thursday poured scorn on Putin for planning a "parade of bile and lies".

‘Ball in Moscow’s court’

On the eve of the summit, the U.S. embassy in Kyiv warned of a "potentially significant" air attack in the coming days and told its citizens to be ready to seek shelter in the event of air raid sirens.

"There is a lot of work to do, a lot of topics to discuss. We must end this war with a just peace. We must force Moscow to agree to a ceasefire," said Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy's chief of staff, posting photographs welcoming the leaders off the train.

The leaders are expected to give a news conference and to host a virtual meeting with other leaders to update them on progress being made for a future coalition of an air, land and maritime force that would help regenerate Ukraine's armed forces after any peace deal.

The visit falls on the final day of a May 8-10 ceasefire declared by Putin that Ukraine did not accept, denouncing it as a sham. Both sides have accused each other of violating it.

Reuters journalists at a field hospital near the front line in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region observed soldiers being brought in with combat injuries sustained since the Russian ceasefire began.

"There hasn't been any ceasefire, shelling has continued just as before, drones are flying just like before, the same with explosives being dropped. Nothing has changed at all," said a wounded soldier who gave his name as Stanislav.

Zelenskyy said on Thursday he told Trump in a telephone call that a 30-day ceasefire would be a "real indicator" of progress towards peace with Russia.