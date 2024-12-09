The election of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States has prompted global leaders to reassess their strategies for the coming years, with European Union countries among those actively preparing for potential challenges. For many in Europe, Trump’s reputation for “unpredictability” has fueled concerns about policies that could disrupt global dynamics, including the possibility of high tariffs impacting supply chains and the continuation or escalation of conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, Europe itself faces significant internal struggles. Far from presenting a unified front, major EU countries like the U.K., Germany and France are dealing with political turbulence, including snap elections, collapsing coalitions and struggling economies. Stagnation in key industries has led to factory closures and mass layoffs, deepening the sense of instability across the continent.

In this climate of uncertainty, Ivo Josipovic, who served as Croatia’s president from 2010 to 2015, emphasizes the need for a clear and solid path for Europe’s future.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Sabah, Josipovic stressed that the “strategic partnership” between Europe and the U.S. is permanent, meaning Europe should align with the interests of allies like the U.S. However, he also argues that, “The European Union should be more autonomous.”

“Of course, partnership means some coordination and sacrificing some of your interests for your partners,” he said. “However, it is also important to pursue certain aspects of policy independently, so that the European Union is not unnecessarily constrained by partnerships,” Josipovic added.

The American pressure on the EU has become more prominent in recent years, particularly with sanctions against Russia and the reduction in the use of Russian oil, which have strained European economies and caused some EU countries to voice opposition to these decisions.

Some policymakers in Europe believe this pressure might worsen during Trump’s second term in the White House.

According to Josipovic, “The only model for a strong European Union” that can positively compete with the U.S. and other major players “is to be more unified, to transform itself into an entity” that Josipovic referred to as the “United States of Europe.” He is convinced that, in the future, “the EU will develop in the direction of the United States.”

Defense here emerges as a key sector in the continent, as several efforts have been spent to enhance the cooperation between countries. For example, the European Defence Fund (EDF), a key initiative by the EU aimed at enhancing the bloc's defense capabilities, has seen increased funding to support collaborative defense projects, reflecting a growing recognition of the need for a common foreign and security policy.

Josipovic views such initiatives as essential, arguing that greater unity in the military industry could bolster Europe’s strategic autonomy. “Something missing in the European Union is a common foreign and security policy,” he said, adding that if all EU countries agree on this issue, it could be a significant move forward.

In recent years, several EU countries have started to promote greater integration and develop a proposal for joint European defense bonds to strengthen the bloc's defense sector.

The former Croatian leader, as a jurist and professor of law, stated that he is generally against militarization in principle. However, he also said, “We have to be realistic; we are living in a shaky world” and remarked that Europe needs to be secure if it is to survive the coming turbulent period.