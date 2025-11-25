A top EU official warned Tuesday that authoritarian regimes are intensifying efforts to undermine democratic institutions and sway public opinion, as the European Commission announced its new "Democracy Shield" strategic framework.

Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law, and Consumer Protection Michael McGrath cited "Russia’s coordinated disinformation campaigns" as a prominent example of growing threats to democracies across Europe.

"The threats we face are indeed real and are escalating," he said, announcing the new strategic framework designed to safeguard and strengthen democratic institutions across the EU, candidate countries, and potential candidates.

The initiative adopts a "whole-of-society" and "whole-of-government" approach, aiming to empower citizens while protecting the integrity of public debates and elections, McGrath explained.

The shield focuses on three priority areas: enhancing situational awareness and response capacity, reinforcing democratic institutions and processes and boosting societal resilience and citizen engagement.

A key component is the European Center for Democratic Resilience, which will serve as a hub for cooperation and information sharing among EU institutions, member states and candidate countries. Participation is voluntary and tailored to national capacities.

To counter disinformation, the commission plans measures including a new incident and crisis protocol under the Digital Services Act, expansion of the European Digital Media Observatory, creation of a European network of fact-checkers, and guidance on responsible use of artificial intelligence in elections.

"It is about ensuring that technology serves democracy rather than undermines it," McGrath said.