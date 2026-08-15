Former University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday, who resigned last week amid allegations of plagiarism and questions over his academic record, was found dead in London, British media reported Saturday. He was 41.

Emergency services found Arday unresponsive at an address in Battersea, south London, on Friday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police said the death was being treated as unexpected but was not believed to be suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner, who will determine the cause of death.

Arday's death came just days after he stepped down as Cambridge's professor of sociology of education and resigned as a fellow of Jesus College amid intense scrutiny of his academic work.

His family said they were "in shock" at the loss of a father, partner, brother, uncle and son, and criticized what they described as a campaign of misinformation and harassment against him.

"The campaign of misinformation was too much for Jason, who was a gentle man and who always wanted to see the best in everyone," the family said.

Arday had denied plagiarism but acknowledged errors in his academic work. In a resignation letter published Aug. 5, he said the controversy had subjected him to relentless public scrutiny and personal attacks and that the personal cost had become too great.

He also rejected the suggestion that his resignation amounted to an acceptance of the allegations surrounding him, saying it was the only way to bring a difficult period to an end.

The controversy centered partly on allegations that sections of Arday's 2015 doctoral thesis had been plagiarized. Questions were also raised about claims concerning his academic achievements and personal history.

The allegations triggered wider scrutiny of his appointment at Cambridge. The university announced an independent investigation into the process that led to his appointment, while other institutions linked to his academic career also began reviewing his work. Liverpool John Moores University, which awarded Arday his doctorate in 2015, had previously concluded that he had not committed plagiarism.

The dispute also became entangled in broader arguments over race and diversity in British academia. Arday said some of the campaign against him was racially motivated, while critics argued that his appointment had not been subjected to adequate scrutiny.

Arday made history in 2023 when, at 37, he became Cambridge's youngest-ever Black professor. His rise to one of Britain's most prestigious academic institutions had made him a prominent figure in discussions about race, social mobility and higher education.

A crest is pictured on a gate at Jesus College, where black academic Jason Arday was a Fellow, at the University of Cambridge, Cambridge, U.K., Aug. 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Deborah Prentice said the university was "desperately saddened" by his death and offered condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said she was "deeply shocked and saddened," urging people to remember the human cost of public controversy.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham also called Arday's death "a tragedy on so many levels" and said it should prompt a period of reflection rather than a rush to judgment.

"It's a tragedy on so many levels, but particularly just for everybody who knew Jason, his family obviously, his friends," Burnham told reporters during a visit to southwest England.

"It's a moment for reflection, I would say, reflecting on how things came to this," he added.

Police have not suggested that Arday's death was linked to the controversy surrounding his academic career. The Metropolitan Police said there were no indications that the circumstances were suspicious, with the formal cause of death to be established by the coroner.