A photo exhibition on the atrocities committed by Armenia during its decadeslong occupation of the Azerbaijani territory of Nagorno-Karabakh was held in Sweden's capital on Saturday.

The exhibit, organized in Stockholm by the Swedish Azerbaijani Association (SAF), featured photographs of civilians maimed by land mines planted by Armenian forces.

"We want people in Sweden to see the massacres and atrocities committed by Armenia during its 30-year occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh," Sevda Dadasheva, president of SAF, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Armenia occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions in 1991.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought for six weeks over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year after new clashes erupted on Sept. 27. The Armenian Army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The two countries signed a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10 to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

"We recently liberated the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenian occupation. Still, though, the Armenian Army has planted mines in the area to prevent Azerbaijanis from returning to their ancestral lands and continues to do so," said Dadasheva.

"More than 1 million Azerbaijanis have been unable to return to their native lands. This should be considered a war crime."